Rhonda Shear: From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Mogul

New Orleans native Rhonda Shear hosted "Up All Night" for seven years, was Miss Louisiana, posed for Playboy and started her own lingerie line. She talks about her new book, "Up All Night: From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Mogul."

WWLTV 11:18 AM. CDT October 26, 2017

