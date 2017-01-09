Shrimp Veloute, Cauliflower Jalapeno Soup from Annunciation Restaurant

Shrimp Veloute
Yields: 1 gal
Ingredients (Mise en Place) Amounts
Important!!*** Gather and Prepare all mise en place before making each recipe
Whole Head-On Shell-On Shrimp 2 #
(9/12,10/15, or 16/20 size **whatever you can find**)
Shrimp Stock
Water (cold) 3 ½ qts
Roasted Shrimp Heads & Shells ⅔ of total
Onion (large) (rough chop) 1 ea
Celery (rough chop) 3 ribs
Carrot (jumbo) (rough chop) 1 ea
Scallion Bottoms (rough chop) 1 bu
Fresh Thyme (whole) 3 sprigs
Fresh Marjoram (whole) 1 sprig
Bay Leaf (fresh or dry) 1 fresh or 2 dry
Black Peppercorns (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp
Coriander (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp
Shrimp Butter
Butter ¼ #
Roasted Shrimp Heads & Shells ⅓ of total
Shrimp Veloute
Shrimp butter ¼ #
Onion (large) (medium dice) 1 ea
Celery (medium dice) 4 ribs
Red Bell Pepper (medium dice) 1 ea
Green Bell Pepper (medium dice) 1 ea
AP Flour ¼ #
Sherry 1 cup
Shrimp Stock 3 ½ qts
Fresh Thyme (chopped fine) 2 tsp
Creole Seasoning (my secret recipe) (use your favorite one) to taste
Salt and Pepper to taste
Heavy Cream 1 cup
Peeled and deveined shrimp all
Scallion Tops (sliced thin) 1 bu
Equipment needed
Small Sauce Pot 1 ea
Medium Stock Pot 2 ea
Wooden Spoon 2 ea
Fine Mesh Strainer (chinoise) 1 ea
2 oz ladle 1 ea
Whip or Whisk 1 ea
Sharp Knife 1 ea
Method :
First thing is to make the shrimp stock and the shrimp butter. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel all of the
shrimp and keep the heads and the shells. Roast the shells in the oven until lightly browned and golden. While the
shrimp shells are roasting, devein the shrimp and put them back on ice or in the fridge. Take the vegetables and
herbs and spices and add all of them to a stock pot. Add shrimp shells on top of the vegetables and pour over the
water. Place the pot on the stove and turn on medium-high. Then add the butter to a small sauce pot and melt.
Once butter is melted add the other ⅓ of the roasted shrimp heads and shells then simmer on medium heat for 7-10
minutes and then turn heat off and strain but mashing the heads to get the most flavor. Reserve the butter at room
temp for later. Bring stock to a simmer but not a boil and turn the heat on medium low. Let the stock simmer for 35
minutes and then strain through a fine mesh strainer. Rinse debris from the pot and add the stock back to the pot
and keep warm on the stove.
To start making the shrimp veloute get a clean medium stock pot put on medium-high heat and add the shrimp
butter. When the butter is melted and hot add the onions, bell peppers and celery. Sweat the vegetables until they
are translucent, then sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and butter while stirring to incorporate the flour. Now cook
while constantly stirring over medium high heat until your roux is blonde. Next, add the sherry and the hot shrimp
stock stirring vigorously to avoid anything sticking to the bottom. Add the fresh thyme and season the soup with
creole seasoning and salt to your taste. Let the soup simmer for at least 30 minutes, then add the shrimp and the
heavy cream and continue to simmer for a few minutes, until the shrimp are cooked. Make sure it tastes delicious,
and then you are ready to serve. When serving top off with a little raw sherry and thinly sliced green onions.
Cauliflower Jalapeno Soup
Yields: 1 gal
Ingredients (Mise en Place) Amounts
Important!!*** Gather and Prepare all mise en place before making each recipe
Mushroom Stock
Water (cold) ½ gal
Shiitake Stems 8 ea
Onion (large) (rough chop) ½ ea
Celery (rough chop) 1 rib
Carrot (jumbo) (rough chop) ½ ea
Fresh Thyme (whole) 3 sprigs
Fresh Marjoram (whole) 1 sprig
Bay Leaf (fresh or dry) 1 fresh or 2 dry
Black Peppercorns (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp
Coriander (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp
Cauliflower Jalapeno Soup
Milk ½ gal
Mushroom Stock ½ gal
Butter ¼ #
Cauliflower (large head) (core removed and rough chopped) 1 ea
Wang Chili Flake 1 tbsp (for garnish only)
Shiitake Mushrooms (sliced, and lightly fried) 8 ea
Salt and Pepper to taste
Jalapeno (small diced, seeds removed) 1-2 depending on size and heat
Green Bell Pepper (large diced, seeds removed) 2 ea
Green Onions (sliced thin) ½ bu
Equipment needed
Medium Stock Pot 2 ea
Wooden Spoon 2 ea
High Power Blender 1 ea
Sharp Knife 1 ea
Fine Mesh Strainer 1 ea
Method :
First thing is to make the mushroom stock by adding all of the ingredients to a stock pot. Turn on high heat until it
reaches a simmer, then turn the heat to medium low and simmer for 35 minutes. Then strain the stock through a fine
mesh strainer into an appropriate sized container.
To make the cauliflower jalapeno soup start by adding the stock, milk, butter, cauliflower and half of the jalapenos
and bell peppers to a medium stock pot. Place the pot on the stove and turn the heat to medium-high. Watch soup
carefully because milk has a tendency to boil over easily. Bring the soup to a simmer and turn down to the lowest
heat possible. Keep a watchful eye on the soup. I can’t stress this enough. Cook until the cauliflower is tender and
and then separate the liquid from the cauliflower with a fine mesh strainer. Now place ¼ of the cauliflower pepper
mixture into the blender with ¼ the liquid and ¼ of the rest of the peppers. Blend it for 2 minutes until it is very
smooth and velvety and pour into an appropriate sized container. Repeat that step three more times. Now season
the soup with salt and pepper and you are ready to serve. To serve pour into a bowl and garnish with the wang chili
flake, green onions and the lightly fried mushrooms.
(© 2017 WWL)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs