Shrimp Veloute, Cauliflower Jalapeno Soup from Annunciation Restaurant

Shrimp Veloute

Yields: 1 gal

Ingredients (Mise en Place) Amounts

Important!!*** Gather and Prepare all mise en place before making each recipe

Whole Head-On Shell-On Shrimp 2 #

(9/12,10/15, or 16/20 size **whatever you can find**)

Shrimp Stock

Water (cold) 3 ½ qts

Roasted Shrimp Heads & Shells ⅔ of total

Onion (large) (rough chop) 1 ea

Celery (rough chop) 3 ribs

Carrot (jumbo) (rough chop) 1 ea

Scallion Bottoms (rough chop) 1 bu

Fresh Thyme (whole) 3 sprigs

Fresh Marjoram (whole) 1 sprig

Bay Leaf (fresh or dry) 1 fresh or 2 dry

Black Peppercorns (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp

Coriander (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp

Shrimp Butter

Butter ¼ #

Roasted Shrimp Heads & Shells ⅓ of total

Shrimp Veloute

Shrimp butter ¼ #

Onion (large) (medium dice) 1 ea

Celery (medium dice) 4 ribs

Red Bell Pepper (medium dice) 1 ea

Green Bell Pepper (medium dice) 1 ea

AP Flour ¼ #

Sherry 1 cup

Shrimp Stock 3 ½ qts

Fresh Thyme (chopped fine) 2 tsp

Creole Seasoning (my secret recipe) (use your favorite one) to taste

Salt and Pepper to taste

Heavy Cream 1 cup

Peeled and deveined shrimp all

Scallion Tops (sliced thin) 1 bu

Equipment needed

Small Sauce Pot 1 ea

Medium Stock Pot 2 ea

Wooden Spoon 2 ea

Fine Mesh Strainer (chinoise) 1 ea

2 oz ladle 1 ea

Whip or Whisk 1 ea

Sharp Knife 1 ea

Method :

First thing is to make the shrimp stock and the shrimp butter. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel all of the

shrimp and keep the heads and the shells. Roast the shells in the oven until lightly browned and golden. While the

shrimp shells are roasting, devein the shrimp and put them back on ice or in the fridge. Take the vegetables and

herbs and spices and add all of them to a stock pot. Add shrimp shells on top of the vegetables and pour over the

water. Place the pot on the stove and turn on medium-high. Then add the butter to a small sauce pot and melt.

Once butter is melted add the other ⅓ of the roasted shrimp heads and shells then simmer on medium heat for 7-10

minutes and then turn heat off and strain but mashing the heads to get the most flavor. Reserve the butter at room

temp for later. Bring stock to a simmer but not a boil and turn the heat on medium low. Let the stock simmer for 35

minutes and then strain through a fine mesh strainer. Rinse debris from the pot and add the stock back to the pot

and keep warm on the stove.

To start making the shrimp veloute get a clean medium stock pot put on medium-high heat and add the shrimp

butter. When the butter is melted and hot add the onions, bell peppers and celery. Sweat the vegetables until they

are translucent, then sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and butter while stirring to incorporate the flour. Now cook

while constantly stirring over medium high heat until your roux is blonde. Next, add the sherry and the hot shrimp

stock stirring vigorously to avoid anything sticking to the bottom. Add the fresh thyme and season the soup with

creole seasoning and salt to your taste. Let the soup simmer for at least 30 minutes, then add the shrimp and the

heavy cream and continue to simmer for a few minutes, until the shrimp are cooked. Make sure it tastes delicious,

and then you are ready to serve. When serving top off with a little raw sherry and thinly sliced green onions.

Cauliflower Jalapeno Soup

Yields: 1 gal

Ingredients (Mise en Place) Amounts

Important!!*** Gather and Prepare all mise en place before making each recipe

Mushroom Stock

Water (cold) ½ gal

Shiitake Stems 8 ea

Onion (large) (rough chop) ½ ea

Celery (rough chop) 1 rib

Carrot (jumbo) (rough chop) ½ ea

Fresh Thyme (whole) 3 sprigs

Fresh Marjoram (whole) 1 sprig

Bay Leaf (fresh or dry) 1 fresh or 2 dry

Black Peppercorns (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp

Coriander (whole) (toasted) 1 tsp

Cauliflower Jalapeno Soup

Milk ½ gal

Mushroom Stock ½ gal

Butter ¼ #

Cauliflower (large head) (core removed and rough chopped) 1 ea

Wang Chili Flake 1 tbsp (for garnish only)

Shiitake Mushrooms (sliced, and lightly fried) 8 ea

Salt and Pepper to taste

Jalapeno (small diced, seeds removed) 1-2 depending on size and heat

Green Bell Pepper (large diced, seeds removed) 2 ea

Green Onions (sliced thin) ½ bu

Equipment needed

Medium Stock Pot 2 ea

Wooden Spoon 2 ea

High Power Blender 1 ea

Sharp Knife 1 ea

Fine Mesh Strainer 1 ea

Method :

First thing is to make the mushroom stock by adding all of the ingredients to a stock pot. Turn on high heat until it

reaches a simmer, then turn the heat to medium low and simmer for 35 minutes. Then strain the stock through a fine

mesh strainer into an appropriate sized container.

To make the cauliflower jalapeno soup start by adding the stock, milk, butter, cauliflower and half of the jalapenos

and bell peppers to a medium stock pot. Place the pot on the stove and turn the heat to medium-high. Watch soup

carefully because milk has a tendency to boil over easily. Bring the soup to a simmer and turn down to the lowest

heat possible. Keep a watchful eye on the soup. I can’t stress this enough. Cook until the cauliflower is tender and

and then separate the liquid from the cauliflower with a fine mesh strainer. Now place ¼ of the cauliflower pepper

mixture into the blender with ¼ the liquid and ¼ of the rest of the peppers. Blend it for 2 minutes until it is very

smooth and velvety and pour into an appropriate sized container. Repeat that step three more times. Now season

the soup with salt and pepper and you are ready to serve. To serve pour into a bowl and garnish with the wang chili

flake, green onions and the lightly fried mushrooms.

