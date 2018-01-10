Sally-Ann joined Robin Roberts on set of GMA Wednesday to celebrate five years since her life-saving transplant. (Photo: ABC)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) - A tearful Robin Roberts joined WWL-TV viewers across the nation reacting to her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts', announcement to retire from the Eyewitness Morning News desk in February.

Sally-Ann made the announcement Wednesday morning alongside longtime co-anchor Eric Paulsen. Sally-Ann Roberts will anchor her last newscast on Feb. 28.

“I appreciate the time that I spent here, the friends that I made, and this wonderful community,” she said. “After much thought and prayer, I decided that it’s time to begin a new chapter in my life. I don’t know what the future holds but I look forward to continuing to serve this community in the years to come and spend more time with my grandchildren.”

READ MORE: Sally-Ann Roberts to retire after 40 years at WWL-TV

"She's the reason I'm doing what I'm doing," Robin Roberts said on ABC's Good Morning America. "These are tears of joy. She is such an icon there. By the way, the reason why I'm here doing GMA, the reason why I'm here living, is because she was my bone marrow donor. I'm just so proud of her."

.@RobinRoberts' sister @sallyannwwl, who has been on the air for 40 years, is retiring. Congrats! We're all so excited for her to start her next chapter. pic.twitter.com/Rug5TCCQC5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 10, 2018

Viewers from across the nation took to social media Wednesday to send Sally-Ann well wishes for the big news.

So proud of my big sis @SallyAnnWWL who has announced her retirement from @WWLTV. You are gonna love retirement!! More time with your grandkids!!! pic.twitter.com/9mGXb3MfXC — Dorothy Roberts (@DMcEw) January 10, 2018

Congratulations to @SallyAnnWWL announcing her retirement after 40 yrs at @WWLTV No other person with the biggest heart could have put up with @EPaulsenWWL It won’t be the same when You Ain’t There No More! pic.twitter.com/93sRagWdyx — Carl Arredondo WWLTV (@carl_arredondo) January 10, 2018

@WWLTV Noooo!!!! Sally Ann Roberts is retiring from WWL’s morning news. Don’t leave me, Sally! As a baby, my daughter would calm down at the sound of Sally’s voice... it was so noticeable, her grandmother once commented on it, “You would think she’s actually watching the news!” pic.twitter.com/LyOTttVfZM — Karen Layn (@km911black) January 10, 2018

Sally is a LEGEND🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 New Orleans mornings will not be the same with her sincerity and positivity. We love you @SallyAnnWWL. Congrats on moving on to the next phase of your journey! https://t.co/H7YT5pcMS7 — Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) January 10, 2018

@SallyAnnWWL, you're truly a New Orleans legend! You've touched countless lives who will forever remember your many years of service, and I'm honored to have had the opportunity to work with you. Enjoy your retirement 💕you've truly earned every minute of it. — Ardan Thornhill (@ArdanThornhill) January 10, 2018

This woman has been the news for me my entire life!!! Congrats Sally! — ⚜️Ⓜ️⚜️ (@Nola_mommy2) January 10, 2018

© 2018 WWL-TV