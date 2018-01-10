WWL
Close

Tearful Robin Roberts, WWL-TV viewers react to Sally-Ann's announcement

Sally-Ann Roberts to retire after 40 years at WWL-TV

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 7:52 AM. CST January 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) - A tearful Robin Roberts joined WWL-TV viewers across the nation reacting to her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts', announcement to retire from the Eyewitness Morning News desk in February.

Sally-Ann made the announcement Wednesday morning alongside longtime co-anchor Eric Paulsen. Sally-Ann Roberts will anchor her last newscast on Feb. 28. 

“I appreciate the time that I spent here, the friends that I made, and this wonderful community,” she said. “After much thought and prayer, I decided that it’s time to begin a new chapter in my life. I don’t know what the future holds but I look forward to continuing to serve this community in the years to come and spend more time with my grandchildren.”

READ MORE: Sally-Ann Roberts to retire after 40 years at WWL-TV

"She's the reason I'm doing what I'm doing," Robin Roberts said on ABC's Good Morning America. "These are tears of joy. She is such an icon there. By the way, the reason why I'm here doing GMA, the reason why I'm here living, is because she was my bone marrow donor. I'm just so proud of her."

Viewers from across the nation took to social media Wednesday to send Sally-Ann well wishes for the big news.

 

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories