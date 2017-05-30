Toastmasters Help You Master Public Speaking
The Local Toastmasters Club is all about helping people master the skill of public speaking, and they are expanding their services to bilingual speech. Mohamad Gayoom and Omar Iriate share the programs they offer and tips for basic public speaking.
WWL 8:56 AM. CDT May 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Heavy rain, storms Tuesday; minor flooding possibleMay 30, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
-
New video shows moments leading up to officer…May 29, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
-
Lyft driver says passenger attacked her, causing wreckMay 29, 2017, 10:17 p.m.