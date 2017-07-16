Texas couple gets engaged at Garth Brooks concert, Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon

Getty Images (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2008 Getty Images)

Talk about sealing the deal. Country musician, Garth Brooks took a moment to make one couple's special night even more special with a generous offer.

Brooks was playing at a show in Oklahoma City and during the performance of 'Unanswered Prayers,' a man decided that was the perfect time to pop the question.

Brooks noticed and stopped mid-song to get to know the couple a bit...but that's not all. He then offered to pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

The groom-to-be, Drew Bargsley took to Facebook making the announcement with his bride-to-be Chelsea Townsend official:

According to Facebook Townsend is from Bedford, Texas.

Trisha Yearwood, Brooks' wife had a set during the concert and acknowledged the couple once again. Brooks told his wife he had offered to pay for their honeymoon and Yearwood said, 'Sure...absolutely, congratulations' and jokingly said, 'nobody else can get engaged tonight...'

You can catch the entire encounter from a WFAA Facebook friend below:

