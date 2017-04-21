Variety Show auditions at Castle Theatre

Calling all jugglers, magicians, contortionists, singers and dancers. Castle Theatre is holding auditions for their first variety show. Auditions will be Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. and Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. More at castle501.com.

April 21, 2017

