Vogue Magazine names spots to experience N.O. 'like a local'

NEW ORLEANS -- A

The Vogue online article reads 'Beyond the French Quarter: Experiencing New Orleans Like a Local.' So WWL-TV decided to put it to the test. Of course, we had all heard of the icons like Commander's Palace, but not only did this life-long local and reporter who got the assignment, never hear of many of the neighborhood places on the list, but neither did some of the locals we stopped.

"I have never heard of them," said Joey Alsandor. "Been here my whole life, 20 years, and I've never heard of nothing, none of this on this list."

Others seemed to agree.

"That list, I'm not familiar with all of them. I haven't even heard of them, so I'm surprised," said Troy Gardner.

Then finally, a local with knowledge of his NOLA neighborhood niches.



"Parkway Tavern, the hotel, The Spotted Cat, a few others. I've heard of a lot of them because we're in and about New Orleans. We go on Frenchman Street. We hardly ever go on Bourbon. That's not our style," said Burnell Age, Sr.

To be honest, it took more recent locals, who moved here years after Hurricane Katrina, from Texas and New Hampshire to show up all of the long-timers.



Antonio Garza and Kayla Andrews, just started rattling off all the locations.

"Bacchanal is on Poland and Charters. The Country Club's on Louisa and between Royal and Charters. City Park, we're in City Park right now. Three Muses on Frenchman, Spotted Cat, just moved to St. Claude, St. Claude and St. Roch. Hi-Ho, right on St. Claude. Yeah, St. Claude and Marigny Street. Peche, John Besh in the CBD. Seaworthy, we just went there for oysters in the CBD. Vessel (restaurant), it's a church, but it's in the big cathedral. N7, when you cross the tracks from St. Claude and you make a left on Montegut.

Well, it's time to get out and experience NOLA culture more like a new local.

Click HERE to see the Vogue article.

© 2017 WWL-TV