WrestleMania returning to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Professional wrestling fans officially heard what had been rumored for weeks: WrestleMania is returning to New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Mitch Landrieu were on hand for the announcement at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where the event will be held in April 2018.

Bel Edwards said, "2018 happens to be the 300th anniversary or birthday, if you will, of the founding of New Orleans, and so we're going have a birthday that will last the entire year for the city and having WWE come back with WrestleMania and be part of that celebration. It's going to be an exciting time here in Louisiana."