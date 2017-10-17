Book about movement of slaves in New Orleans wins prize

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Historic New Orleans Collection and the Louisiana Historical Association are giving their annual prize for Louisiana history to a book titled "Slavery's Metropolis: Unfree Labor in New Orleans during the Age of Revolutions."



Cambridge University Press published the book by Rashauna Johnson of Dartmouth College.



The museum said in a news release Monday that Johnson "remaps the history of slavery in modern urban society" through the movement of slaves in New Orleans between 1791 and 1825.



According to the statement, topics include emigration from the Caribbean to Louisiana during the Haitian Revolution, movement between urban and rural areas, and freedom-seeking migrations to Trinidad after the War of 1812,



The two Louisiana organizations have given the Kemper and Leila Williams Prize since 1974. Recipients get $1,500 and a plaque.

