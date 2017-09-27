Down the Street: 15-year-old boxer aspiring for spot at 2020 Olympics

Alexis Lavarine, a Fontainebleau freshman, just turned 15 years old, and although she is not old enough to drive yet, she is one of the best female boxers in the country.

Her once dream of making the 2020 Women’s Olympic Boxing team in Tokyo is becoming more real with every title.

“That’s what I focus on every single time I come to the gym and that’s what I’m determined to do,” Lavarine said.

She started boxing at the age of seven.

“I told her, ‘No way.’ No way is my daughter was going to get into the ring and get hurt,” Alexis' dad and coach, David said.

She did not compete right away. She trained, learned the fundamentals, trained some more and became a boxer. She lost her first fight, but it only fueled her inner fire.

“I’ve realized that from losses that I’ve made, it only made me better and it’s made me want to win even more,” Lavarine said.

She won her first national title as an 11-year-old after only four fights. Now, she has added 10 national titles and four world championships. She was also the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic National Team’s Junior Division and spent two weeks training with the best at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“We knew right away that she had something very special,” David Lavarine said.

Special is also a way to describe the coach-boxer-father-daughter relationship.

“I’m her hardest critic,” David Lavarine said.

“He knows who to push me and it’s aggravating, but I know he’s doing it to help me succeed. He definitely knows how to push some buttons,” Alexis Lavarine said.

She is a straight ‘A’ student and hopes to win an Olympic Boxing gold medal the summer before her senior year in high school and to play college basketball a year after that. Basketball is her second love.

“That’s what I’m hoping on doing and hope maybe I can get a scholarship for basketball,” Alexis Lavarine said.

Nationals to get a step closer to the Olympic Boxing team will be held in December.

