WWL
Close
Breaking News WWL Breaking Live Video
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Down the Street: 'Fence Man on River Ridge'

Community honors 'Fence Man on River Ridge'

Mike Hoss / Eyewitness News , WWLTV 10:24 AM. CDT June 29, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Mike Hoss talks about the River Ridge community's homage to the 'Fence Man'.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories