WWL
Close

Down the Street: Llama Love in the Quarter

Mike Hoss profiles a couple of guys with unusual pets - llamas, that they

WWL 6:38 PM. CDT May 10, 2017

Mike Hoss will be doing periodic features called 'Down the Street,' where he will feature different local characters. This week it is a couple of guys who raise and care for a couple of llamas in the French Quarter. 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories