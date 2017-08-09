Down the Street: Swampland Taxidermy

HOUMA -- On one side of Carl Tregre’s Swampland Taxidermy shop in Houma is pretty much what you’d expect to see: Deer, fish and ducks. The other side? Not so much.

It is the resume of one of the most sought-after taxidermists in the country. Life-sized animals from Africa, Canada and the US. It began when the self-taught Terrebonne teenager learned people would pay for something he loved doing for free.

Join Mike Hoss as he goes Down the Street to Swamplan Taxidermy to see how Carl Tregre makes it happen.

