Blaze Watson is a 14-year-old dealing with a heart condition who is exceptionally gifted at music.

Share This Story

NEW ORLEANS -- On the outside, Blaze Watson might look like the typical 14-year-old band member, but people who know him think differently.

Just like the 12 other teens in area high school bands awarded instruments from the House of Blues Foundation this year, Blaze jumped up when his name was called. He smiled wide on stage when he received a brand new drum set from the program, aimed at helping children from underserved communities who excel in music get a new take-home instrument.

On top of being a middle-schooler whose skills allow him to march with local high schools, Blaze suffers with a heart disorder.

“You could hear his heart sound like a washing machine.”

“He was diagnosed with bicuspid aortic valve, at the age of 4,” explained Marcia Watson, Blaze’s, mother. “The aortic valve in his heart is the valve that is responsible for taking the blood out of the heart once it gets oxygen and it pushes it to the rest of the body so it can get to the organs. It normally would have three cusps. He only has two; there’s one side where it’s flowing back into the heart.”

One day Blaze got sick with a fever that lasted for days.

“You could hear his heart sound like a washing machine,” said his father, Terry.

When doctors finally were able to diagnose Blaze, they originally told his parents they were going to keep him and do open heart surgery immediately.





However, doctors decided to wait until Blaze was older and his heart was bigger. He underwent surgery for the first time in 2012. By then, he was already drumming.

“He started borrowing drumsticks at church,” Marcia recalled. “He was consistently beating on everything. So I pulled up YouTube and found some kids who had drum videos.”

Every since then, Blaze has only stopped drumming just long enough to go under the knife. Just a day after his second surgery, he wanted a pair of drumsticks to practice, so he could attend a band trip with Landry-Walker High School.

“His motivation through those surgeries was getting back into the band,” Terry said. “Two days after his surgery, he’s sitting up in his chair. He relearned to walk, relearned to breathe; his motivation was ‘I'm going with the band.’ Before you know it, he was going on the trip.”

While Blaze was in the hospital recovering, members of Landry-Walker’s drum section came to visit, playing with Blaze and helping him get out of bed.

“When he came out of surgery I brought a couple of kids,” said Clifford Chandler, with Landry Walker High School. “His parents said, ‘You’re not going to believe what this dude wants to do, he wants to go to band practice.’ I’m thinking, fresh open-cavity surgery like that, he's going to miss it. He came back into play like he never had that surgery.”

His parents said they were thankful others came to spend time with Blaze.

“It lets you know you're not alone, that's all,” Terry said, holding back tears. “You’re not alone.”

'If this little baby can do it, I can do it.'

Even when Blaze was in the hospital, he tried to let others feel the same message: They were not alone.

Children undergoing major surgery can visit the ICU before their procedure to see other children and ask any questions.

“Initially I thought, this might not be a good idea,” Marcia said. “He got to see a little baby the first time. He was just looking at her and I was behind him and I said, ‘I think I might’ve made a mistake, I think I let him see too much.’ He turned around and said, mama if this little baby can do it I can do it.”

Then, Blaze passed his experience on to another family.

“When he came out of his second surgery and there was a family there doing the tour where you see a kid fresh out of surgery, the thing you don’t want to think about, that moment,” Marcia said. “Blaze was still intubated, they were still trying to keep him calm, but he was alert enough to get responses from him. He signaled this lady to come to him, and he held her hand. And she broke down. He signaled it’s going to be alright, and she thanked us so thoroughly.”

His time in the hospital has even pushed Blaze to try and start a program with Children’s Hospital incorporating music to help patients.

“You don’t get to see outside, you can’t walk anywhere, you just stand in the room with no window,” Blaze said. “You don't know if it's night time, you don't know how long you’ve been there.”

Blaze’s parents said having the band to look forward to, and a steady stream of visitors, motivated Blaze to get out of the hospital.

“He’d ask me every day, ‘Is somebody going to see me today? I think (the patients would) love the bands coming out to play,” Marcia said.

Blaze is currently a middle school student, but marches with Landry-Walker. When the idea was presented to the school, Blaze’s parents said everyone wasn’t so sure that a child with medical issues could handle marching band.





“He knows his circumstances, his situation, the battle we faced with the school board, people nervous about his heart,” Terry said. “His cardiologist said, let him do what he does, let him be a child, and that’s what’s worked.”

Other who see Blaze only see his talents and when they learn of his condition, they can hardly believe it.

“He doesn’t have a victim mentality, you would never even know that something is wrong,” said Robin Martin, House of Blues Music For program coordinator. “Even now I get chills when I think about it, because it could've gone so bad. He never complains. I’ve never heard him use it as a crutch and he is amazingly talented. You have a kid who's not even in high school who can hang with the high schoolers. It looks like it’s made him strong. That’s a spectacular kid.”

His parents said without music, they aren’t sure where Blaze would be.

“Seeing where’s he come from, the first (surgery), I didn't get to hear his voice, see his eyes for 24-hours,” Marcia said. "So once he comes from that, I don't care how much noise he makes. I love watching him just go.”