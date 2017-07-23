Hollygrove Market encourages residents to eat fresh and local

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - It’s not your typical trip to the grocery store.

The Hollygrove Market and Farm is an urban micro-farm and store that promotes fresh and local living.

“I think everyone should get their hands dirty every day,” Farmer Kweku Nyaawie tells Eyewitness News. “Be sustainable. Be a part of nature. Be a part of your food system where your food comes from.”

And the Hollygrove Market lets residents do just that. The market grows items including edible flowers and seasonal produce. On one side of the facility, members of the community can rent a space to grow their own food.

Locally sourced items like meat and vegetables are also brought in and sold at the store, which supports hungry customers and farmers within a 100-mile radius.

“it’s showing people that they can grow food in their own backyard and definitely live a more sustainable life,” Nyaawie said.

Staff members say a part of sustainable living is education. On the weekends, the store hosts hands-on classes for anyone who wants to learn.

“I think it’s really empowering to people to become a little bit more of a producer than a consumer,” Katie Williamson said.

