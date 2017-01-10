How Mr. Bingle and the Pelicans King Cake Baby are related

NEW ORLEANS – He’s the mascot we all know but perhaps don’t love: The Pelican’s King Cake Baby.

Even though he’s not very cute, his creator said that’s sort of the point. Jonathan Bertuccelli created the baby mascot seven years ago after the NBA commissioned several Mardi Gras inspired mascots from him as a “way to add some extra sideline entertainment to the games,” Bertuccelli recalled.



The rest is history.



“It sort of bloomed into this crazy thing that everyone loves to hate,” Bertuccelli said.



Creative works of imagination run in the family. Jonathan’s father created the large Mr. Bingle that used to hang over Maison Blanche on Canal Street. Jonathan said he’s proud of the family history and of his mascot, adding it’s quintessentially New Orleans.





“It fits this city because this city is that kind of city,” Bertuccelli said. “It's a fun, crazy city that loves the offbeat and embraces something that's strange and embraces something that's fun.”



Love it or hate it, the King Cake baby is here to stay.



