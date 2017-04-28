The first day of Jazz Fest is in full swing!

This is the first weekend of the event, and tens of thousands of people are planning to attend. Delicious and fantastic are just some of the words people used to describe the food at the festival.

Some of the most popular food items are red beans and rice, shrimp, and the Cochon de Lait Po’Boy. Tables were full of people enjoying all the food available, with vendors all over.

Festival goers say they love the music, the crowd and the art, but for them, it's love at first bite.

Weather is expected to remain nice, but breezy Saturday. There is some concern over the forecast for Sunday.

