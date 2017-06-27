OH, BABY! South Carolina mom delivers 14.4 Lb. baby!

Colin Austin Keisler, born Friday, weighs in at a whopping 14.4 lbs. (Photo: WLTX/Loren Thomas)

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - Friday was a BIG DAY for a Lexington couple and Lexington Medical Center! And we do mean BIG.

That's the day Colin Austin Keisler came into the world at a whopping 14.4 pounds!

"He's a toddler at 3 days old," says Arthur Keisler, father of the newborn.

According to staff at Lexington Medical Center, Colin is the biggest baby the doctor ever delivered – and the biggest baby any of the staff can remember in the hospital’s history.

"You never know what's going to happen," says Donna Hinton, clinical coordinator for labor & delivery. "When you feel like you've seen it all, something's going to come through and blow you away, but nothing like a 14-pounder.

According to statistics, the average baby weighs 7.5 lbs at birth, and 14.4 lbs is the weight of a 4 or 5 month old.

Colin was delivered via cesarean section and is a happy, healthy baby, according to his parents. The only problem they hay have encountered? None of his clothes or diapers fit him when he was born!

"We actually had to send my mom to our house and pick up different sizes because I bought 0-3 months and barely anything 3-6, which is what he's wearing right now," says Cindy Richmond, mother of Colin.

His parents have high hopes for him. His father wants Colin to one day be a defensive lineman for Clemson and eventually the Green Bay Packers.

Colin came one week early and is now home with his parents and two older siblings.





