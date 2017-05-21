Soap Makes Cents: ‘Mom-daughter' thing bubbles into a business

Aida and her mom, Shayne Morrow, came up with the name Grit Blossom Soaps based on a nickname a family member gave them. (Photo: Holly Duchmann / Houma Courier EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

Nine-year-old Adia Morrow of Houma resembles a scientist as she works on a batch of her cold-process soaps.

Her eyes focus on a scale in her family’s kitchen, where she measures proportions of olive, coconut and sunflower oil and other ingredients, working from a notebook filled with more than 100 recipes she’s concocted.

“My favorite part is probably doing the calculating, and putting all the oils into the measuring cup, and also mixing the colors,” Adia said, hot pink gloves up to her elbows for protection.

Adia has sold her soaps at local festivals and markets, as well as on Facebook and Etsy, for about a year; she began making them six to eight months before that.

She named her shop Grit Blossom Soaps after a nickname a family member gave her.

“It was never our intention to sell it; it was supposed to be just a mom-daughter thing we could do together,” said Adia’s mother, Shayne Morrow, who helps Adia handle some of the more dangerous chemicals, such as lye. “And she’s the one who brought up, ‘Well, let’s see if we can sell some.’ ”

Adia first brought her soaps to Southdown Marketplace, a twice-a-year arts-and-crafts festival in Houma, where she nearly sold out of her stock.

The third-grader became interested after watching a video at school about making soaps. She said she has a new favorite recipe nearly every week, but the one she likes most right now is called Poison Ivy, a cherry-blossom and eucalyptus-flavored soap topped with rose petals; it also has an activated charcoal vein running through it.

Adia said when she gets older, she’d like to become an obstetrician and hopes pay for medical school with money she makes selling soaps. As for shorter-term goals, Shayne said Adia wants to attend the Annual Handcrafted Soap Conference next year in Atlanta to meet other soap makers.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Shayne said. “She’s very motivated, very focused. Right now, she’s making soap and working toward her black belt, and she does so great in school.”

