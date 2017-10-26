This resort has a dedicated 'Instagram Butler' to help you take amazing vacation pictures

(c) 2017 Conrad Hotels & Resorts (Photo: (c) 2017 Conrad Hotels & Resorts)

One island resort has decided to make it way easier to make sure your vacation posts make you the envy of all of your friends.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island resort introduced their new #InstaTrail earlier this week.

The trail consists of several picturesque locations.

Guests can book time with an 'Instagram Butler' who will help capture great pictures from hidden spots on the island, from technicolor sunsets to swinging on a traditional Maldivian swing while gazing over the Indian Ocean.

The Instagram Butler will teach the guest how to capture the magical 'golden hour' A time shortly after sunrise or before sunset. The main goal of the Instagram Butler is to help guests capture their perfect dream shot.

The resort also has 1, 3, and 5 hour tours curated for Instagramers. The tours include taking pictures of shooting stars, learning to make dumplings from a celebrity chef, and island hopping.

The resort will cost a pretty penny though. Rooms run between $800 and $2.250 a night.

