State Police mourn the passing of first African-American female trooper

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police reports that the first African-American female state trooper has recently passed away.

According to LSP, Joyce Stephanie Isaac Thibodeaux became the first African-American female trooper in 1976. She served at LSP Troop I in Lafayette for 21 years as a detective in the State Police Gaming Division.

“After her retirement, Joyce realized a lifelong goal by attending and graduating from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 2001,” State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Thibodeaux also served her community as a member of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette. Visitation will be held at the same location from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

