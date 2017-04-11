5 tasty recipes you can put on a stick

Fresh summer fruits on sticks (Photo: FotoMaximum)

Since it's "National Something on a Stick Day" here are some tasty stick themed recipes to give a try! The following recipes can be used for all different kinds of occasions and are appropriate for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert! Enjoy National Something on a Stick Day with one of these fun recipes.

1: Peanut Butter Sandwich on a Stick

Ingredients:

2 slices of bread of choice

Wooden Skewers

1-2 TBSP of Peanut Butter

*Add fruit like bananas, apples, strawberries or even jelly

Directions:

Make your peanut butter sandwich.

Cut off the crust and cut the sandwich into 4 squares or triangles.

Place one of your sandwiches into 4 squares or triangles.

Place one of your sandwich pieces on a wooden skewer and enjoy! Fruit can be added if you please.

2: Frozen Yogurt-Covered Blueberries

Ingredients:

Yogurt

Blueberries

Wooden Skewers

Directions:

If you're using frozen blueberries, take them out of the freezer and let it sit at room temp for 5-10 mins to soften up a bit.

Take your skewer and start stabbing your blueberries individually!

Keep skewing berries until you reach the end of the stick

Lay the berry cover skewer in your yogurt of choice and roll!

3: Spiced Scallop Zucchini Kebabs:

Ingredients

For the chutney:

1/2 cup lightly packed

fresh cilantro

1/4 cup lightly packed fresh mint

1/4 cup light coconut milk

Juice of 1 lime

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed

1 small clove garlic

1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt

For the Kebobs:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds, cracked

1/8 teaspoon hot paprika

Kosher salt

12 to 18 large sea scallops, muscles removed

2 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-to- 3/4-inch-thick rounds

Vegetable oil, for brushing

Lime wedges, for serving

Directions: chutney: Combine the cilantro, mint, coconut milk, lime juice, jalapeno, garlic, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a blender; puree until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve or up to 1 day.

Prepare the kebabs: Melt the butter in a small skillet over medium heat. When it foams, stir in the garlic, cumin, coriander, paprika and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring, 4 minutes. Remove the spiced butter from the heat and let cool. (The butter can be made up to 1 day in advance.)

Preheat a grill to medium. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water, about 15 minutes (you'll need 4 to 6 skewers). Thread the scallops and zucchini rounds onto the skewers. Brush the grill generously with vegetable oil. Stir the spiced butter, then brush on the kebabs and season with salt. Grill the kebabs until the scallops are firm and just cooked through and the zucchini is marked, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Brush with more spiced butter. Serve with the chutney and lime wedges.

4: Mojo Pork Kebobs

Ingredients:

(Also try it with scallops or chicken kebabs.)

1/3 cup olive oil, plus more for grill

Pompeian Olive Oil Extra Virgin

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

3 tablespoons lime juice (from 2 limes)

1/4 cup orange juice (from 2 oranges), plus 1 orange, cut into 16 pieces

2 pork tenderloins (about 2 pounds total), cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 large English cucumber, cut into 1-inch rounds

Salt and pepper

Directions:

In a small pot, combine oil, garlic, and red-pepper flakes over medium-low. Cook until garlic is soft, 15 minutes, swirling occasionally. Remove from heat, stir in lime and orange juices, and let cool 15 minutes.

In a zip-top bag, toss pork with half the marinade and refrigerate at least 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours); refrigerate remaining marinade.

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high. Clean and lightly oil hot grill. Thread pork, orange, and cucumber onto skewers. Season with salt and pepper. Grill kebabs 3 to 5 minutes per side for medium. Brush with reserved marinade and serve.

5: Vegan S'mores Kebab

Ingredients:

Vegan Marshmallows

1/2 lb Semisweet Chocolate, tempered

2 1/2 Cups Graham Flour or Stoneground Flour or Whole Wheat Flour

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 Cup Earth Balance Margarine

1/4 Cup Dark Brown Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1/4 Cup Agave Nectar (or a little more sugar mixed with water)

3/4 Cup Water

Directions

Follow Vegan Yum Yum’s steps to make graham crackers except you will want to cut them into 1.5″ x 1.5″ squares and put a fairly large hole in the center of them before baking. Remember the the hole will get smaller once the cracker is baked.

Put your marshmallows on a toothpick (make sure the toothpick goes all the way through) and stick them in the freezer.

Temper your chocolate.

Dip your marshmallows into the chocolate, shake off the excess, and stick it in the refrigerator to set.

Once your chocolate has set, alternate the marshmallows and graham crackers on a skewer stick. If your graham cracker hole is too small, use a sharp knife to make it a bit larger.

Keep in the fridge until you are ready to eat

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

© 2017 WUSA-TV