Apple-goat cheese king cake? At Cake Cafe, that's how it's done

NEW ORLEANS -- Cake Café’s king cake is more than just a tradition, it’s a statement.

“I always felt like a King Cake was an important calling card for a bakery,” Steve Himelfarb, chef and owner of Cake Café said. “So, I decided that I wanted to make an artisan type of signature king cake. That’s how the apple goat cheese came about.”

Himelfarb mixes sweet cream cheese, tart goat cheese and fresh apples to fill his signature king cake. It’s a favorite now, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I won’t say it was an instant hiT, but it caught on,” Himelfarb said.

And the cake’s frosting is just as unique as it’s filling. The traditional Mardi Gras colors are drizzled across the top with abandon.

“We make a glaze, it's purple and green and gold, and it's makes it very festive color … it’s kind of Jackson Pollock meets spin art,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s just cake and you’ve got to have some fun.”

