'Bizarre Foods' host in hot water with Louisiana after sharing 'embarrassing' crawfish boil

NEW ORLEANS - Travel Channel host and chef Andrew Zimmern is in hot water on social media after sharing a photo of Minnesota’s “best kept secret:” crawfish.

Zimmern’s photo shows boiled crawfish, boiled corn, potatoes and mushrooms with the hashtag #OnlyinMN. Twitter was not having it.

Hundreds of users weighed in, with some speculating that the crawdads were boiled without seasoning.

“If the corn and potatoes don’t have a red tint to them from the seasoning then you may as well just throw that all away. #cometosouthLouisiana,” Twitter user @lsugrad0406 replied.

“I can’t imagine he actually ate those. I mean, I HOPE he didn’t,” user @tatumspop wrote.

“As a Mississippian living in Minnesota… this is wildly embarrassing. Why would you show this to anyone?” user @qrbrown tweeted.

Andrew responded saying he loves all the talk about crawfish, admitting that he prefers the spicy seasonings. He added that Minnesotans only use water and serve with butter.

I love all this crawfish chatter. Yes, I prefer spicy seasoning on my boils of all kinds, especially crawfish. But the Sweet MN family with their little kids are gathering DELICIOUS local mudbugs and they season only the water and serve with butter.

U hv to c the show to get it — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) January 24, 2018

