Blue Bell introduces banana split sundae flavor

(Photo: Photo courtesy Blue Bell)

BRENHAM, Tx. -- Just in time for National Banana Split Day, Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor.

Banana Split Sundae, hitting store shelves Aug. 24, is described as "creamy banana ice cream mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries, and chopped roasted almonds, all surrounded by swirls of strawberry and chocolate sundae sauces."

The ice cream company said the banana split goes back to 1904 when 23-year-old David Strickler decided to combine three scoops of ice cream with a fresh banana, making history at the pharmacy where he was employed.

“Banana Split Sundae features a creamy banana ice cream with all of the tasty toppings you would enjoy on a banana split or a sundae," said Jimmy Lawhorn, general sales manager for Blue Bell. "We are excited to be able to share this flavor with everyone just in time for National Banana Split Day.”

© 2017 WWL-TV