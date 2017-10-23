Blue Bell introduces ‘Christmas Cookies' flavor ahead of holiday season

(Image via Facebook: Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Blue Bell ice cream has released yet another flavor for ice cream lovers to enjoy, but this time with a touch of Christmas spirit.

With the holiday approaching, Blue Bell introduced its new ‘Christmas Cookies’ flavor on Monday. The flavor features sugar cookie flavored ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies with red sprinkles and green ice cream swirl, the company announced.

The new flavor is in stores starting Monday.

Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores beginning today! #bluebellicecream pic.twitter.com/vDIBO03uOz — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 23, 2017

Blue Bell recently brought back its Bride’s Cake Ice Cream only in Louisiana because it was such a favorite among customers when it was released in the summer. The flavor’s first run was supposed to last three months, but was gone if just four weeks.

Earlier this month, Blue Bell also released two other holiday flavors; Peppermint Bark and Peppermint.

