Chef Kevin's last minute Halloween snacks

Chef Kevin looks over his last-minute Halloween treats.

Monster Mouth Snack

Ingredients

- 1 apple

- jar of peanut butter or other “butter” choice

- mini marshmallows or candy corn

First start by cutting the apple into slices. Then cut them into smaller slices. An apple slicer makes this job pretty kid friendly and offers a more uniform look!

Now you want to put about a teaspoon or two of peanut butter onto each slice of apple- but just on one side of the apple. Then put a row of mini marshmallows across one apple slice.

Then sandwich them together (one apple slice with peanut butter & marshmallows or candy corn and one slice with just peanut butter). Press firmly until they stick and you have your teeth!

If you’re making these into “monster” teeth for Halloween look for colored marshmallows to make the teeth look even spookier! These are TONS of fun for little hands to make and eat! And simple enough to make for a big party too! When our kids were really little we also made this fun tooth craft with cotton balls and construction paper! If you really want to get fancy you can add these edible monster eyes on top!

Candy Corn Parfait



Ingredients

- 2 (15 ounce) cans of peaches, diced

- 3 cups fresh pineapple, cut into chunks

- 1 cup yogurt

- candy corn for decorating

Into a decorative glass, layer fresh pineapple on the bottom and peaches on top of it.

Top with desired amount of yogurt.

Add a few candy corn on top of the yogurt and serve

Halloween Snack Mix



Ingredients



- 6 cups caramel popcorn

- 2 cups pistachios

- 1 1/2 cup candy corn

- 1/2 cup Craisins

In large bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in an air tight container and serve in cute cups or bags for the kids.

Halloween Punch

Ingredients



- 1 1/2 qts. pineapple juice, divided

- 1 pkg. (3 oz.) orange gelatin

- 2 qts. orange juice

- 1-liter lemon lime soda, chilled

- 1 qt. orange sherbet

In a saucepan, bring 1 cup of pineapple juice to a boil. Stir in gelatin until dissolved. Cool and transfer to a large pitcher or container. Add the orange juice and remaining pineapple juice. Chill and just before serving, pour into a punch bowl. Add lemon lime soda and mix well. Top with small scoops of sherbet

