Brunch-inspired coffee cake muffin recipe

Since it's National Coffee Cake day why not celebrate it with this tantalizing recipe. Now, coffee cake is pretty good on its own, but this recipe kicks it up a notch by making them into warm crumbly muffins with a light vanilla glaze. A big thank you goes out to Damn Delicious for this sinfully sweet treat.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

1/3 cup canola oil

2 large eggs

For the Crumb Topping:

1/3 cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar

1/3 cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

For the Glaze:

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a 12-cup standard muffin tin with paper liners or coat with nonstick spray; set aside. Coupons To make the crumb topping, combine sugars, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in melted butter. Add flour and stir using a rubber spatula just until moist. Spread out mixture on parchment paper to dry until ready to use. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In a large glass measuring cup or another bowl, whisk together milk, canola oil and egg. Pour mixture over dry ingredients and stir using a rubber spatula just until moist. Scoop the batter evenly into the muffin tray. Sprinkle with reserved crumb topping, using your fingertips to gently press the crumbs into the batter. Place into oven and bake for 15-17 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. To make the glaze, combine confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and milk. Whisk until smooth. If the glaze is too thin, add more confectioners’ sugar as needed. When the muffins are done, cool for 10 minutes and drizzle the glaze on each muffin. Allow glaze to set before serving.

