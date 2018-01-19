Deep freeze could delay strawberries, cause higher prices

040210stawberry.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - State agriculture officials say this week’s deep freeze could delay local strawberries harvests and increase costs to consumers this year.

According to the LSU AgCenter, strawberry growers in Tangipahoa Parish went into “babysitting-mode” to protect the crop from freezing temperatures. Many farmers used cloth covers to hold in warmer air and keeping cold temperatures out.

The freezing temperatures will likely ruin any blooms that were already on the plants. LSU AgCenter agent Whitney Wallace says that could set the fruit back two to three weeks and cause higher prices to cover operating costs.

“This time of the year, berries can bring in a higher market price,” Wallace said. “So yes, this will hurt some farmers, but hopefully not all.”

Wallace says it takes 21 days from blossom to berry.

