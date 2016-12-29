Lafayette Rock 'N' Bowl inspired by Katrina evacuation

Rock 'N' Bowl is part bowling alley, part live music venue and part restaurant. (Photo: Gabi Porter for Rock 'N' Bowl) (Photo: (Photo: Gabi Porter for Rock 'N' Bowl))

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Downtown Lafayette will be the site of Rock 'N' Bowl's first location outside of New Orleans in the company's 28 years in business.

CEO John "Johnny" Blanchard II has wanted to open a Lafayette location of the family biz for more than a decade now. He's only just now found the perfect location: the former Whitney Bank headquarters at the corner of Jefferson and Lee streets.

"We're excited about Lafayette," he said. "We think downtown is alive, and we just want to raise it to another level. We really think everyone around us is going to benefit just like we will."

Rock 'N' Bowl isn't your typical entertainment venue.

It's part bowling alley, part music venue and part restaurant. The casual, family-friendly atmosphere transitions into a more grown-up, party environment at night.

"We're the premier party venue in New Orleans," Blancher said. "It's a one-stop dine and rock."

Rock 'N' Bowl opened in 1988 in New Orleans.

"A friend of my father's asked if he'd be interested in buying a bowling alley," Blancher said. "He had no experience and had barely been bowling. Long story short, he ended up buying it on a whim and a prayer."

Although Rock 'N' Bowl's concept has evolved over the years, it has long been regarded as a top venue in the competitive New Orleans market.

The Lafayette location will be similar to the one in New Orleans.

Rock 'N' Bowl will move into the first two levels of the five-story, 60,000-square-foot building at 950 Jefferson St.

The first floor will showcase 16 bowling lanes, a full-service restaurant, a bar and a large stage. The second floor will include a ballroom for weddings, corporate parties and other events as well as private suites that overlook the stage.

Blancher plans to use the existing parking lot between the building and Lee Street to expand the first two levels by about 20,000 square feet.

The remaining three floors of the building will continue to serve as office space for District Attorney Keith Stutes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and VITA, an adult literacy organization.

Although the building will certainly transform a key intersection in downtown Lafayette, it will also pay homage to the bank that previously occupied the space.

Blancher plans to turn the building's drive-thru banking corridor into a grand entrance, the teller desks and windows into a bar, the safety deposit boxes in one vault into wine storage space and the larger, second-floor vault into a private space for special events.

"The old bank just had too many great elements not to utilize them in some way," Blancher said. "And this is really just a great piece of property on a great corner."

In addition to the building, Blancher also purchased the parking lots across the street between Keller's Bakery and Hook & Boil at The Filling Station. He expects offer parking for about 120 vehicles.

Lafayette's Rock 'N' Bowl is expected be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The venue will host fundraisers for nonprofits on Sundays.

Live music will begin around 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

Blancher expects to host weekly themed music nights — such as swing on Wednesdays and zydeco on Thursdays — as he does at the New Orleans location. Cover charges during live music vary depending on the band, but typically range between $10 and $20 per person.

Pricing for bowling, food and drinks will also be similar to the New Orleans location.

Bowling lane rentals cost $24 per hour for up to six people, with shoe rental fees at $1 per person.

The full-service, white-linen restaurant offers entrees such as slow-cooked lamb shank with Papa Tom's grits and whole-grain mustard lamb reduction for $24 and an award-winning fried green tomato shrimp remoulade po'boy for $16.





You'll also find more traditional bowling alley cuisine outside of the restaurant by the lanes, such as the double cheeseburger and fries for $12 and a shareable whole sheet of pizza for $21.

Get the best of both worlds by ordering one of the more unique options offered in the bowling alley area, such as the wings and waffles with cane syrup for $10, the shareable boudin bites with boss sauce for $19 or the rosemary remoulade skewered shrimp for $18.

The venue's bar offers traditional cocktails, such as the Sazerac for $9.25 and the Pimm's cup for $7.50, in addition to local beers and wine.

Party packages start at $25 per person and include 2 1/2 hours of bowling, wine, beer and finger foods.

"Our price point is pretty inexpensive," Blancher said. "And the response we've gotten about our Lafayette location has really been overwhelming. I'm really encouraged and humbled by how positive people have been and how much excitement there's been."

Blancher expects to open the Lafayette location by December 2017.

Although there aren't plans to expand to other markets "at the moment," Blancher and the team have considered opening locations in other cities.

"We've explored Austin and Houston and Dallas and other places along the Gulf Coast," Blancher said. "But Lafayette was, to me, the most natural spot."

Why was Lafayette such a natural fit? Because Blancher's family lived there for about a year after Hurricane Katrina displaced them. And with the new location of Rock 'N' Bowl, Blancher is even considering moving his family to Lafayette.

"It's a great family town, and people here like to have fun," he said. "People are nice. They're genuine. It's just been something that touched my heart, and I wanted to be back."

