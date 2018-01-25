Louisiana's fall shrimp season to close Friday

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's fall shrimp season is closing in remaining state inside waters, and a portion of state outside waters effective Friday at official sunset.



Those waters include Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne (BORN), Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet and a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans Parish from the East Closure Sector Gate westward to the intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal. Also affected are a portion of state outside waters extending to the three-mile line from the northwest shore of Caillou Boca westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal.



The state says the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds and outside waters east of Caillou Boca and west of Freshwater Bayou Canal will remain open until further notice.



A map detailing the closures is available at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/shrimp-seasons

