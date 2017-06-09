174K pounds of beef recalled for undeclared milk

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON - Maid-Rite Specialty Foods has recalled approximately 174,000 pounds of their beef products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to a recall notice on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the recalled products contain milk and that milk is not listed on the labels. The raw and ready-to-eat products were made between March 13 and May 26, 2017, and the beef was shipped to institutional locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Maid-Rite said the problem was discovered June 6 when they were notified from one of their ingredient suppliers that the bread crumbs they used potentially contained undeclared milk. FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness is advised to contact a healthcare provider.

The following products are listed in the recall:

- 30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52980 and lot numbers 04/04/17, 04/06/17, 04/07/17, 04/10/17, 04/18/17, 04/24/17, 04/25/17, 05/04/17, 05/08/17, 05/15/17 and 05/16/17;

- 30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52981 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17;

- 30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52982 and lot numbers 03/31/17, and 05/08/17;

- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44914 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17;

- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35001 and lot numbers 03/20/17 and 04/19/17;

- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35005 03/20/17, 03/31/17, 04/19/17, 05/02/17, 05/05/17, and 05/19/17;

- 30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF MEATBALLS,” with case code 75156-33530with lot codes 03/13/17 and 04/28/17;

- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF STEAKETTE FOR SALISBURY,” with case code 75156-34914 and lot number 04/27/17;

- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44913 and lot numbers 03/16/17, 03/28/17, 04/18/17, 05/08/17, and 05/17/17.

The recalled products will also have the establishment number "EST. 77" or "EST. 118" inside the USDA mark of inspection. TAP HERE for more information from FSIS.

