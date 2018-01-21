MoPho's Gulf Shrimp in Smoked Paprika Curry Over Grits

Expect an extravaganza of flavors at MoPho (514 City Park Ave) where New Orleans meets Asia. Chef Michael serves a snazzy, jazzy gulf shrimp with his cheesy grits and now you can too, at home.

Gulf Shrimp in Smoked Paprika Curry Over Grits

Serves 6 guests

For the Shrimp Curry:

2 tablespoons virgin coconut oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoon minced ginger

1 shallot, minced

1/3 stalk lemongrass, minced

2 tablespoon shrimp paste

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 each fresh Thai chili, sliced or 1 pinch crushed red pepper flake

24 each jumbo Gulf shrimp

3 each medium ripe tomato diced

1 each lime leaf

2 cups coconut milk

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

Fish Sauce to taste, can substitute salt

Fresh lime juice, to taste

Directions:

In a nonreactive pot, heat the coconut oil over medium high heat. Sauté the shallots, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, shrimp paste, smoked paprika, and Thai chili together until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add the shrimp and sauté for an additional 3 minutes.

Add in the tomatoes, coconut milk and lime leaf, and bring to a simmer. Remove the shrimp from the pan and reserve warm. Allow the curry to simmer for about five minutes, then add the cilantro and season to taste with fish sauce.

Place the warm shrimp on top of the grits and top with the curry.

Optional garnish: shaved shallot, shaved lunchbox peppers, and halved grape tomatoes marinated for five minutesin fish sauce and sugar.



For the Grits:

1 cup stone ground grits

4 cups water

2 tablespoons butter

½ pound mascarpone cheese

1.2 cup coconut milk

3 cloves roasted garlic, smashed into a paste

salt to taste

Directions:

1. In a medium pot, bring water to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the grits and continue to stir until the grits begin to thicken, about 3 minutes. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Allow the grits to cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching.

2. Once the grits are tender, remove the pot from the heat and whip in the butter, cheese, coconut milk and roasted garlic.

Season with salt to taste.

