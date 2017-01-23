Tiny shotgun turned restaurant offers global approach to comfort food

Fharmacy, 2540 Banks St., 504-324-6090

There has been a cluster of new restaurants and bars near the new hospitals between Tulane Avenue and Canal Street. This is one of the more interesting additions, combining a casual diner feel with a more creative, sometimes global approach to comfort food.

TWO STARS

Ambiance

Fharmacy is in a tiny single shotgun house, where the bar and diner counter take up much of the room. There are a few tables around it and a surprisingly nice patio in back. During the day the courthouse complex and construction sites send plenty of business their way. At night the pace is a bit slower with regulars coming in. The staff here already knows many of them by name.

Food

The comfort food menu format revolves snacks and sandwiches and some salads and unpredictable specials. It takes a broad sweep from American classics to Southeast Asian specialties. Here's what to try:

- boudin balls

- wings with Cajun or garlic parmesan sauces (or the “emergency room” for heat seekers)

- mussels in lemongrass and beer broth

- roast pork sandwich with mustard greens

- Chicago style beef sandwich

- burger with giardiniera and bacon jam

- lemongrass rotisserie chicken tacos

- tater tot nachos with rotisserie chicken or pork

- crisp, thin frites (as a side with sandwiches or dress them up as cheese fries)

Drinks

There’s a full bar that plays it straight, with a handful of draft beers and a few wines.

Cost

This is a good value overall. While many of the sandwiches and most burgers are over $10, with fries included it’s a full and fulfilling meal. Snacks and apps are well under $10. Look for weekly specials on mussels (Mondays), tacos (Tuesdays) and wings (Wednesdays) for deals.

Overall

Fharmacy feels like a diner with something different, a watering hole that is more low-key than your typical sports bar. It’s a good place for comfort food with an independent streak.

