Ba Chi Canteen - 7900 Maple St., New Orleans, 504-373-5628 - A second-generation Vietnamese café, you'll find a creative hand and lots of crossover dishes. The bao (or steamed buns) are stuffed with a huge array of fried spicy and savory fillings.

NEW ORLEANS -- Think New Orleans food is only about po-boys and gumbo? Think again.

The Vietnamese influence is strong with this city. From bun to pho, West Bank to New Orleans East, there is a bounty of delicious Vietnamese cuisine available at your chopsticks.

Not sure where to start?

The Unknown Food Critic has compiled a list of the top 12 spots for very best in New Orleans style Vietnamese.

Enjoy!

