It's Women's History Month and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious breakfast in bed for that special woman in your life. Celebrity Chef and cookbook author Mark Bailey is here to help us celebrate with "All Things Waffles", here is his bacon, egg & waffle bakes recipe:

Ingredients

8 frozen waffles, toasted

12-15 strips cooked bacon, crumbled

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

6 large eggs

1 1/4 cups milk

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Spray an 8 x 8 inch pan with non-stick cooking spray. Arrange 4 toasted waffles in a single layer on the bottom of the pan. Top with half of the bacon, and 1/2 cup cheddar cheese.

Repeat the layers with another layer of 4 waffles, the remaining bacon, and 1/2 cup cheddar cheese.

In a bowl whisk together 6 large eggs, 1/4 cup maple syrup, 1 and 1/4 cups milk, salt, and pepper.

Pour the egg mixture over the casserole.

Cover well with foil and transfer to refrigerator for 1 hour to overnight.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove casserole from refrigerator. Remove foil covering and top casserole with 1/2 cup of cheese. Return foil cover and transfer to oven. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until sets and cheese melts. Serve warm.

