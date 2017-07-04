Belton Recipe: Raspberry Icebox Pie

Raspberry Icebox Pie

Crust

2 cups chocolate graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

Filling

2 cups frozen raspberries

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

3/4 cup pear juice

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 egg yolks

2 Tbsp. butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. In a 9” pie plate, press crust into the bottom of the pan and up its sides. Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool completely.

In a bowl, place raspberries, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup lime juice, stir and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Strain juice from raspberries into a bowl and add remaining lime juice, pear juice. Mix well and add cornstarch, whisking to dissolve. Add egg yolks and remaining sugar and whisk to combine.

Pour mixture into saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat stirring constantly until mixture thickens, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat and add butter and raspberries. Stir to combine and let cool for 15 minutes, stirring often.

Pour into prepared crust and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

