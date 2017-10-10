Cheesy Corn and Potato Soup

6 strips bacon, diced

1 lb. potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 medium carrots, sliced

1 medium green pepper, finely chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tsp. all-purpose seasoning

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1/4 tsp. red pepper flake

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

32 oz. chicken broth

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup half and half

2-3 ears of fresh corn, cut off the cob

2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

In a 6-quart stock pot, cook off bacon until crispy. Remove and drain bacon. Sauté potatoes in bacon fat. Add celery, carrots, green peppers and onion. Cook until onions are tender, 3-5 minutes. Add seasonings and stir well.

Add chicken broth. Bring to a boil for 10 minutes and make sure nothing sticks to the bottom of the pan. In a microwave safe container, melt butter. Add flour to melted butter and stir well. Add to pot. Reduce to medium heat. Add half and half. Add corn and simmer for 15-20 minutes (or until potatoes are tender).

Remove from heat. Puree soup using an immersion blender. Return to low heat and stir in cheese until it has melted. Add parsley and serve.

Tip: Can be topped with sour cream and green onion, if desired.

© 2017 WWL-TV