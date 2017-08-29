Chef Kevin Belton's Crowd Pleasing Pizza Casserole

Crowd Pleasing Pizza Casserole

1 lb. ground beef

1/4 lb. sliced pepperoni

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

6 oz. mushrooms, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

7 oz. spaghetti, cooked and drained

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 lb. fresh tomatoes, diced

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. brown sugar

1 cup Parmesan cheese

4 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

In a large skillet, cook the beef, pepperoni, onion and green pepper over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in mushrooms, salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

While cooking meat mixture, in a pot cook down tomatoes, oregano, basil and brown sugar. When tomatoes are thoroughly cooked, you can either pulse tomato mixture with an immersion blender or blender.

Combine spaghetti and butter in a greased 13 x 9 inch baking dish and toss to coat. Pour 1 cup of tomato sauce over pasta. Top with half of meat mixture. Combine cheeses and sprinkle half over the top. Layer with remaining meat and cheese mixtures. Pour remaining tomato sauce over the top.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until cheese is bubbly.

