Chef Kevin Belton's Lasagna Soup

Lasagna Soup

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 lb. Italian sausage, casings removed

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp. oregano, chopped

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

4 tomatoes diced

1 cup tomato sauce

4 cups chicken stock

8 oz. lasagna noodles, broken into pieces (about 10 noodles)

1/4 cup parsley

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

Parmesan and ricotta for topping

Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, Creole seasoning and cook, about 4 minutes. Add the sausage, garlic and oregano and cook, stirring and breaking up the sausage with a wooden spoon, until the sausage is browned, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until darkened, about 2 minutes.

Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, and chicken stock, cover and bring to a simmer. Uncover and cook until slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Stir in the uncooked noodles, and simmer for 15 minutes until noodles are al dente. Add parsley, basil, parmesan and ricotta. Cook for 2 minutes and serve. Top with ricotta and sliced basil.

Serve with crusty bread. This will hit the spot on a cold day or any day..

© 2018 WWL-TV