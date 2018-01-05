Chef Kevin Belton's Saints tailgating treats

NEW ORLEANS - Cheesy Bacon Jalapeno Corn Dip

8 strips bacon

4 ears of corn or (2 cans)

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

Parmesan cheese, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a cast iron pan or ovenproof skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until slightly crispy. Remove from heat and set on paper towels to absorb excess grease. Drain off all but 1 teaspoon of the grease remaining in the pan. We want the bacon grease to coat the pan and add more bacon flavor to the dip. Crumble the bacon.

Combine the corn, jalapeno, cream cheese, mozzarella, salt, creole seasoning, half of the bacon, and half of the basil. Scoop into the skillet and bake for 20 minutes.

Sprinkle with the remaining bacon and basil, and parmesan cheese to taste. Serve immediately.

Spicy Brown Sugar Bacon-Wrapped Little Smokies

16 oz. package of little smokies (or small cooked sausages)

15 slices bacon, each cut into 3 smaller sections

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 tbsp. Creole seasoning

1tsp. granulated garlic

Prepare a large baking sheet with a layer of aluminum foil, lightly coated with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 F degrees.

Pat sausages dry with a paper towel and wrap each individual sausage with a piece of the cut bacon and secure with a toothpick.

Add brown sugar, Creole seasoning, and garlic to a large resealable plastic bag. Use a spoon to combine the sugar with seasonings. Add several bacon wrapped sausages, seal bag and shake gently to coat. Repeat with all remaining sausages.

Line sugar rubbed sausages on prepared baking sheet and bake 30 -35 minutes, until bacon is browned. For some extra crispness, broil for a couple of minutes after baking.



Sweet and Spicy Chicken Bacon Wraps

2 skinless boneless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch cubes

1 1/2 lbs. bacon

1 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. cumin

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, Creole seasoning and cumin. Mix well.

Cut the bacon in half, roll around the chicken cubes and secure with a toothpick.

Prep baking sheet with aluminum foil a rack and spray with cooking spray.

Roll the pieces in the brown sugar mixture. Be sure to pack some seasoning in the ends. Place on the rack.

Bake until golden brown. About 30 minutes. Keep warm until you serve.

Buffalo Turkey Balls

1 lb. ground turkey

1 cup bread crumbs

1 (1 oz.) packet ranch dressing mix

1 large egg

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce (divided)

5-6 green onions, finely chopped

2 tbsp. Creole seasoning

salt to taste

blue cheese or ranch dressing for drizzle or dipping sauce

Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine ground chicken, bread crumbs, ranch mix, egg, garlic, 1 tablespoon buffalo wing sauce, green onions, creole seasoning, and salt.

Roll mixture into 1 tablespoon balls and place on prepared baking sheet.

Place pan of meatballs in oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes on pan. Pour remaining hot wing sauce in a shallow bowl, add meatballs and toss to coat, and place meatballs back on baking pan.

Place pan of meatballs back in oven to bake another 10 minutes.

Serve immediately with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Dark 'n Stormy Recipe

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice, from 1 to 2 limes

4 oz. ginger beer

2 oz. Gosling's Black Seal Rum

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add, in layers, the lime juice, then the ginger beer, then the Goslings. Serve with a straw.



