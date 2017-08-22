Chef Kevin Belton's Smothered Shrimp and Okra

Smothered Shrimp and Okra

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

6 strips bacon, cut in 1" strips

1 cup yellow onion, chopped

1 / 2 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1 / 2 cup celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

1-pound okra, rinsed and sliced

2 whole tomatoes with seeds and juice

1 / 2 cup chicken stock

1 1 / 2 pounds shrimp 16-20 ct., peeled and deveined

In a large Dutch oven or large skillet heat oil on medium high heat. Sauté bacon for about 3 minutes. Add onions cook until translucent about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper and celery and continue to sauté until soft about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add seasonings and sauté for 1 minute.

Add okra and stir. Add Tomatoes and stir. Add stock and bring to a boil reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add shrimp and stir. Cook for 5-7 minutes until shrimp is pink and cooked. Adjust seasoning and serve over rice.

