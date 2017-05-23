Chef Kevin: The most versatile hummus ever

Versatile Hummus



2 cups cooked, drained or canned chick peas

1/4 cup tahini or peanut butter

1/4 cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic

cup chicken or vegetable stock

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon juiced

Additional olive oil to top finished hummus

1 Tbsp. ground cumin or paprika to taste or garnish

chopped parsley



Place chick peas, tahini (peanut butter), olive oil and garlic in a food processor or use a stick blender and blend. Add stock a little bit at a time to obtain a smoother consistency.

Taste and adjust the seasoning and add lemon juice. Serve, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with paprika or cumin and parsley.



Tip: The thing I LOVE about hummus is that you can easily change the flavors by making it with black beans, red beans or white beans instead of chick peas (also known as garbanzo beans). You can also top it with chopped olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese or jalapenos. You can serve this as I am with pita chips and/or pretzels, you can also make a wrap, a sandwich or a top a salad with it. Hummus is so versatile and you just have to make it to your taste.

