Chef Kevin's 'Sean Payton Boogie Down Dip'

Basic Burger

1 1/4-pound ground beef

2 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning

Saintly Blue Bacon

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

20-25 bacon strips

Hot Who Dat

3/4 lb. hot sausage

2 Tbsp. BBQ sauce

1 cup cheddar/Monterey jack cheese

For stuffed burgers, season the meat with Creole seasoning for 8-12 patties. Use your thumb and place an indent half in the patties. This is where you place the feeling.

Hot Who Dat

Mix hot sausage and BBG sauce into the ground meat then form your patties. Evenly distribute cheese onto patties in the indentation. Place another patty on top and press to seal the edges. Cook on hot grill for 3-5 minutes per side.

Saintly Blue Bacon

Evenly distribute blue cheese onto the dented patties. Place another patty on top and press to seal.

Place three slices of bacon on baking sheet side to side running perpendicular to the edge of the counter. Fold down the top halves of 1st and 3rd slices. Place a third of a slice of bacon across the top of the folds, running perpendicular to the first 3 slices, then unfold the bacon so that the new slice is woven over and under every other slice. Fold down the 2nd slice and lay another third of a slice of bacon across the top of the fold. Unfold the slices. Repeat until all bacon has been laid in an interwoven pattern. Place hamburger patty on one side of interwoven bacon and fold the other side over. Use a spatula to place on baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 25-35 minutes depending on desired doneness.

Sean Payton Boogie Down Dip

1 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

3/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1 4 oz. can diced jalapenos, drained OR 4-6 fresh jalapenos, roasted and diced

1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup crumbled bacon

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

With a mixer on medium, combine cream cheese, sour cream and garlic powder until fluffy.

Add cheddar cheese, 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, green onion and diced jalapenos, mix well.

Spread into an 8×8 baking dish.

Combine bread crumbs, melted butter, 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, bacon, and parsley.

Sprinkle the crumb topping on the cream cheese mixture.

Bake until breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 20 minutes.

