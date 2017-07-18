Chicken Lollipops with Honey Lime Drizzle

10 chicken wings

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 Tablespoon salt

1 Tablespoon white pepper

1 Tablespoons seasoning

In large bowl, season chicken and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Keep chicken in fridge until ready to cook. It fries better cold. When ready to cook, heat oil to 365 degrees.

Coating

2 cups flour

1 Tablespoon salt

2 Tablespoons seasoning

1 Tablespoon white pepper

Mix flour and seasoning in a large bowl. Mix well. Dredge chicken in floured seasoning, shake off excess and fry for 12-15 minutes until chicken juice runs clear.

Honey Lime Drizzle

1/2 cup honey

1 lime, juiced

In bowl, stir together honey and lime juice. Drizzle over fried chicken and sprinkle with parsley. Serve.

Instructions for cutting wings into lollipops:

Divide the chicken wing into 3 parts by slicing through the joints. Set aside the wingtip for other possible uses.

Shape the wing to look like a lollipop. You should have two parts of the chicken wing by now: the one with a single bone and the one with two bones. Start by selecting the part with one bone.

Separate the meat from the bone by sliding a sharp knife around the tip of the bone where meat is still connected (do not cut through the bone).

Place the wing vertically on top of a flat surface while holding the part where the knife passed.

Gently push downward while gripping the bone with your thumb and index finger until the meat slides down.

Arrange the meat by inverting the inner part until a lollipop shape is formed.

Note: Do the same procedure for the part with two bones. However, you need to first detach the smaller bone before starting.

For visual tutorial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLOwrEVAtwY

© 2017 WWL-TV