Chef Belton cooks Frank Davis' bacon wrapped shrimp

For many years, members of the Eyewitness Morning News hung out in the kitchen with Frank Davis, learning how to cook his ole' New Orleans recipes.

As our good friend rests in peace, we celebrate his love of cooking and teaching everyone how to fix it like 'ya mama and dem,' and one chef is known for his Creole style of cooking, Chef Kevin Belton of the New Orleans School of Cooking.

Chef Belton joins the Eyewitness Morning News to prepare Bloody Mary soup with Frank Davis' bacon wrapped shrimp with pepper jelly. You can find more recipes online at the New Orleans School of Cooking's website.

Frank Davis' Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

3 lbs. shrimp, peeled and butterflied

1 lb. wide strip bacon, cut in half

1 box rounded toothpicks

MARINADE:

2 tsp. Frank Davis Seafood Seasoning

1/2 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. fresh minced parsley

1 can Spray Pam (Use this to spray the baking pan to keep the shrimp from sticking)

Peel, wash, and butterfly the shrimp. Then wrap each one in a half slice of bacon and pin it with a toothpick. When they are all wrapped, place them in a shallow baking pan and baste with the marinade. Then bake them at 450 degrees until pink and tender-about 20 minutes.

