Frank Chicken Pot Pie

2 green chiles, roasted, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 cup broccoli florets, chopped

1/2 cup sliced carrot

1/2 cup onion chopped

1/4 pound chicken, boned, cooked

1/2 cup chicken broth or stock (see recipe below)

2 tsp butter (margarine)

Pot pie dough mix (see recipe below)

Salt & pepper to taste

1. Melt butter in a 9 -10 inch skillet, add vegetables and saute (medium heat) until carrot is tender-crisp (about 2-3 minutes).

2. Add chicken and stir to combine.

3. Add flour stir constantly to combine, add stock slowly while stirring, gradually bring to a boil. Reduce and simmer for about 5-7 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

5. Fill pot pie tins and bake for 15 minutes or until top is golden brown.

Stock

4 pound chicken, neck, giblets, chopped (omit liver)

1 large onion stuck with 2 cloves

2 leeks, halved lengthwise and washed well

2 carrots

1 rib celery, halved

2 tsp. salt

Cheesecloth containing:

6 sprigs parsley

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1 unpeeled garlic clove

1 bay leaf

1. In a kettle combine the chicken and about 12 cups of cold water, bring to a boil, skim the froth. Add 1/2 cup cold water, bring the mixture to a simmer, and skim the froth.

2. Add the onion, leeks, carrots, celery, salt, and the cheesecloth bag and simmer the mixture, skimming the froth for 2 hours.

3. Remove the chicken from the kettle, remove the meat and skin from the carcass, reserve the meat for another use. Chop the carcass, return it and skin to the kettle, continue simmering the stock, adding boiling water if necessary to keep the ingredients barley covered, for 2 hours more.

4. Strain the stock through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing hard on the solids, and let it cool. Chill the stock and remove the fat. The stock may be frozen.

Note: If you place the kettle slightly off center of the burner, the froth will accumulate to one side, making it easier to skim the froth during the simmer process.

Makes about 6 cups

Pot Pie Dough Mix

1/3 cup plus 2 tsp all purpose flour

Dash of salt

1 Tbsp plus 1 Tsp margarine

2 Tbsp plain lowfat yogurt

In a mixing bowl combine flour and salt, with a pastry blender, or 2 knives used scissors fashion, cut in margarine until mixture resemble coarse meal. Add yogurt and mix thoroughly.

Form dough into 2 equal balls; cover each with plastic wrap and chill for 30 - 40 minutes (may be kept in refrigerator for 3 days); or wrap in plastic freezer wrap and freeze until ready to use. If dough has been frozen, thaw completely in refrigerator before using.

