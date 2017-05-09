Frank's Grilled Pork Kabobs with Boudin

frank4.jpg (Photo: WWL)

3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Frank Davis Sprinkling Spice

2 pounds boneless pork loin, cut in 1-inch cubes

1 can low sodium beef stock (14.5 oz. size)

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

3 small to medium Portabella mushrooms, cut into quarters

1 large Vidalia or red onion, cut into 12 wedges

12 cherry or grape tomatoes

12 bite size chunks fresh pineapple

Large pack of bamboo skewers, presoaked overnight in water

Directions: In a shallow baking pan, mix together 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 3 cloves of garlic, the red pepper flakes, and the Sprinkling Spice.

Then drop in the pork cubes and toss everything together to coat the pork evenly. Now cover the bowl and refrigerated for 3 hours.

Next, in a high-sided saucepan, combine the beef stock, the cornstarch, the soy sauce, the brown sugar, the minced garlic, and the ginger.

Now bring the mixture to a full boil, stirring constantly, but immediately reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes to form a kabob baste.

While the baste is simmering, preheat your outdoor grill on high and lightly oil the grate. In the meantime, thread the pork cubes onto the skewers, alternating with the mushrooms, the onions, the tomatoes, and the pineapple chunks. Hold them in the refrigerator on a platter until you're ready to cook.

All you do then is place the kabobs on the grill for 15 minutes or until the pork is cooked through (just don't overcook it or it will turn out dry and stringy). I recommend that you periodically turn the skewers to ensure even cooking and brush the kabobs often with the baste during cooking.

Serve immediately as they come off the grill, preferably over a plate of steamed rice.

Hint: These kabobs can also be done in a well-greased, well-seasoned black cast iron grill pan.

Chef's Notes:

How To Grill Boudin Links

If you want to, you can try making your own boudin. I have a good recipe for you on page 136 of my newest cookbook, Frank Davis Makes Good Groceries! But you can also use the pre-made boudin you'll find in a lot of New Orleans grocery stores.

Most folks who cook boudin usually steam them gently in a colander, or place them into a shallow roasting pan, and bake them at 300 degrees in an inside oven. But they are also very easy to prepare on the outdoor grill.

Whichever method you decide to use, here's the methodology:

1. First, brush down the links liberally with extra virgin olive oil.

2. Then place them either into a steamer, or into the oven, or on top of the grill grate.

3. I suggest that you periodically turn the links as they cook for even heating. If you cook them on the grill, cook them over indirect heat (coals or fire on one side of the grill only).

4. They are ready to serve when the casing shows signs of splitting. It's a good idea to keep a close eye on them one minute they're intact and the next they split practically along their entire length.

5. Generally, since all the ingredients that make up a link of boudin are already cooked, it doesn't take much time to get them ready for the table. At about 300 degrees, they should be ready to eat in 18 to 22 minutes.

6. All other 'fresh sausage' (Italian, green onion, pork, charizo, etc.) can be done in the same manner.

© 2017 WWL-TV