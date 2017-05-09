Frank & Mary Clare's Stewed Half-Time Chicken Wings

1220 frank and mary clare 2.jpg (Photo: WWL)

You need to have something other than cheese balls, chips, olives, hummus, crackers, crawfish dip, and popcorn to set out for your buddies at halftime. Well, we got it for you! But be aware that this recipe comes with a warning serve it once and like old stray dogs they'll be there on your porch all the way through Super Bowl Sunday!

1/3 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cups pre-chopped mirepoix (onion, celery, bell pepper, and parsley mix)

3 pods fresh garlic, minced

2 small cans quality tomato paste

6 tomato paste cans full of bottled water

3 whole bay leaves

2 dozen chicken wings, trimmed of extra fat and skin

1 tablespoon Frank Davis Sicilian Seasoning

1 tablespoon Frank Davis Poultry Seasoning

Sea salt and fresh-ground black pepper to taste

2 loaves hot-baked garlic bread

Parmesan Cheese for bread garnish

First, take a heavy porcelain-lined Dutch oven and put it on the stove over a medium fire. Then, after a few minutes of pre-heating, pour in the extra virgin olive oil and bring it up to sizzling.

At that point, toss in the mirepoix and the garlic. Then stir into the veggies the tomato paste and pan-fry everything together for about 5 minutes. Note: Be sure to keep the mixture moving in the pot so that the ingredients don't burn.

When everything is blended uniformly, pour in the water and drop in the bay leaves. Then once again stir the pot so that all the ingredients 'marry.' By the way, all this time the fire is set at medium.

While the gravy is coming together, work on the chicken wings. Here's how:

Place a wing on a cutting board, lop off the wing tip, and throw it away.

Then with the wing lying on its side, take a sharp knife and cut out the fat 'web' between the drummette and the lower portion of the wing. When that's done, go to the top of the drummette and cut off the large piece of fat. Throw away both the fat and the web piece.

This is when you place the wings into a large baking pan and liberally sprinkle them with the Sicilian and the poultry seasonings. Then hit them with a touch of salt and a scattering of fresh ground black pepper, and toss them over and over on themselves so that every wing is coated and seasoned with the spices.

Finally, nothing is left to do but to drop in the seasoned wings and nestle them down into the red gravy. Then put the lid on the pot, slide the pot into a 350-degree oven, and let the wings bake for about an hour or so (or until they show signs of falling off the bone).

All that remains now is to bake the garlic bread, cut it into serving size portions.

Then place the pot of stewed chicken and the baked bread on top of the coffee table in front of the widescreen TV. No silverware is necessary (cuz this is finger food!) and to make the halftime snacking perfect pass around paper plates and (no no napkins!) paper towels.

Just try your best to ignore the sucking and squeaking sounds your friends and family are going to make while 'dining.' Yeah and put out the garlic bread for sopping, too.

This is a fun halftime treat. The only advance tip I can give you is. . .make plenty! They're popular and they go fast!

Chef's Notes:

If the wings are on the small side, plan on doing the entire 3 dozen. If they're large wings, however, you might be able to get by with one dozen or a dozen-and-a-half.

If you have gravy left over after the wings are gone and the sopping is done, you can put it into a plastic, airtight container and stash it in the refrigerator until the next time you need a red gravy or. . want more smothered wings!

© 2017 WWL-TV