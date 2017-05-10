031610frank.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Franks’ Authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest Pancakes

2 whole eggs, well beaten

2 heaping tablespoons all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon sea or kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black ground pepper

4 large (or 6 medium) russet potatoes, peeled and grated

3/4 cup grated onion

1/4 cup vegetable oil for pan-frying

First, take a large bowl, beat together the eggs, the flour, the salt, and the pepper.

Then mix in the grated potatoes and onion.

Next place a12-inch, non-stick or seasoned cast iron, skillet on the stove, add to it about 2 or 3 tablespoons of oil at a time, and bring it up to medium heat.

Then in small batches, using a ladle, drop into the skillet the potato mixture and flatten it out evenly into a 'pancake.'.

Now cook them about 3 minutes on each side, turning them only once, until the pancake is browned and crisp. Repeat the process time and again until all the potatoes (and the vegetable oil) is used.

All that's left to do in the end is to drain 'the cakes' on paper towels and serve them piping hot with sour cream topping and/or a scant amount of applesauce on the side. They may be held in a warming oven (200 degrees) until you're ready to eat.

Chef's Notes:

Do not shred the potato you make hash browns with 'shredded potatoes.' You make German potato pancakes with 'grated potatoes.' Best technique for doing this is to use the fine side of a box grater until you reach the quantity required. Grate the onions, too. And oh, yes grating onions will make you cry! Keep the grated potatoes (and onions) in a large bowl of iced water until you're ready to cook to prevent them from turning brown. The most important part of the prep phase, however, is squeezing out ALL OF THE WATER before beginning to combine the individual ingredients together to fry. This can be done either in a colander or with a dish towel. Just try to get out as much water as possible to insure that the cakes won't spit and spatter when they fry and will be golden brown with a crunchy outer crust when they're done.

